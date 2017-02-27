N.C. NAACP to visit congressional offices, call for town halls

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina NAACP and Forward Together Moral Movement will hold news conferences at the offices of elected officials, including two from the East, across the state Monday as part of their Moral Resistance campaign.

The organization will visit the offices of North Carolina’s U.S. senators, congressmen and congresswomen. At each office, they will serve a letter of demands and request a public town hall before the end of March.

There will be a news conference at Rep. G.K. Butterfield’s office in Durham and Rep. Walter Jones’ office in Greenville.

In a news release, the North Carolina NAACP listed the following demands they say will be included in their letter:

1. Vote against the repeal of the life-saving Affordable Care Act that millions of North Carolinians depend on.

2. Restore the full protections of the Voting Rights Act now.

3. Publicly renounce the lies about voter fraud and oppose the widespread voter suppression spreading across the country.

4. Oppose any executive orders or legislation that will deport our immigrant brothers and sisters.

5. Oppose any executive orders or legislation that will ban or attack refugees or Muslims.

6. Support our call for living wages and union rights.