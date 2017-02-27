Make it Monday: DIY succulent terrarium centerpiece

maria-satira By Published: Updated:
make-it-monday-3

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – We’re bringing the garden inside with a low-maintenance project in this week’ Make it Monday.

This succulent terrarium centerpiece is a great piece of home decor that you can place anywhere.

make-it-monday-3

“it can turn can into a desk plant or a centerpiece just based on where you want it,” said Sarah Yuhas-Schiltz.

Here’s what you’ll need:
– glass terrarium
– succulent soil
– variety of succulents
– decorative items like rocks, sand and moss

“Your terrarium container can actually be a found object. It doesn’t have to be something that you go out to the store and buy,” said Yuhas-Schiltz.

make-it-monday-1

First, add a mixed layer of sand and soil. Succulents need special soil so make sure you get the right kind, labeled succulent soil.

We also added a layer of decorative rocks, then added more soil.

Once your base is done, slowly and carefully add your succulents.

You can find these at any nursery or plant shop and they usually they range between $2 to $5 each.

“Because they’re really popular right now, you can find a lot of great stuff at a great price,” said Yuhas-Schiltz.

When you’re ready to add your succulents, you’ll have to give them some pressure to fit them into the soil. If they have a little trouble sticking, you can add more of the succulent soil around them to prop them up.

After you have your arrangement the way you like, add some smaller decorative items.

We put small sections of moss in the corners and added a few sparkly rocks for dimension.

make-it-monday-2

Once it’s created, you can add it to just about anything or leave on it’s own. We turned ours into a centerpiece with a wood box but adding rocks, a vase with an airplant and a string of mini-lights.

Spray your plants lightly with water once a day to maintain. The hardest part of the project will be figuring out where you’ll put it!

Follow WNCT’s Maria Satira on Pinterest for more “Make It” ideas. To share your ideas, send her a message on Facebook or Twitter!

make it monday

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s