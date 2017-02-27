Locals push to change street design to make pedestrians safer

jessica-jewell By Published: Updated:
ped-safety-st-changes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new study shows North Carolina ranks as one of the top states where pedestrians are killed by cars, which has people in the East fighting for change.

Crews have made many improvements in Greenville recently, including adding crosswalks, rumble strips, a stoplight, and plans to build in more sidewalks and bike lanes, but local advocates want more.

The new Dangerous by Design study suggests change could start with road design. Members of the Greenville Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission agree.

That’s why they’re pushing for complete streets which would widen road shoulders, put in medians, and add bike lanes and sidewalks.

“Here in eastern North Carolina I think we don’t always think that we’re going to come in contact with pedestrians when we’re out on the roads and so I think that it’s important to know that some places there aren’t sidewalks, there are really low shoulders and not a lot of room on those shoulders, so pedestrians don’t always know what to do either,” said Greenville Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission Chair Katy Webb.

Creating complete streets in Greenville is hitting a road block though. The Evans Street Widening Project would have been one of the city’s first, but is now on hold.

The Dangerous by Design study finds more than 46,000 people were struck and killed by cars while walking in the U.S. between 2005 and 2014. During that time period, Americans were about 7 times more likely to die as a pedestrian than from a natural disaster.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Locals push to change street design to make pedestrians safer

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s