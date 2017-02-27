Local NAACP chapters rally outside Congressman Walter B. Jones Greenville office

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local chapters of the NAACP rallied outside the offices of congressmen and senators across the state on Monday.

One of the rallies took place in Greenville outside the office of Congressman Walter B. Jones.

“We believe our human and constitutional rights are non-negotiable,” said Reginald Barrett, the VP of the Pitt County NAACP branch.

Representatives from Pitt, Craven, Pamlico, Carteret, and Jones Counties were all on hand to deliver a letter for the congressman.

In that letter was a list of six issues they wanted Congressman Jones to focus on: keeping the Affordable Care Act, opposing laws deporting immigrants, standing against laws or orders that discriminated against refugees or Muslims, restoring the Voting Rights Act, renouncing what they called lies about voter fraud, and supporting a raise of the minimum wage.

“We’re trying to have a conversation to make sure we protect those rights and also extend those rights to everyone in this country, and in this state, and in this county,” Barrett said.

Some at the rally drove more than an hour from Carteret County to make sure the letter was delivered.

“We’re just so concerned about the direction this country seems to be going with the new administration,” said Liz Cole with the Carteret County NAACP.

The rallies were held at both Republican and Democratic offices in North Carolina.

Those rallying in Greenville also requested that Congressman Jones schedule a town hall to hear their concerns in person.

Cole said now is the time people need to come together to find common ground.

“Just getting together and talking about what matters to us as people not as Democrats or Republicans,” she said.