Local ex-Marine heading to the Philippines to combat children sex trafficking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local man who served in the Marines is going back overseas to combat the growing problem of children being sex trafficked.

During his service, Tony Morace watched as tens of thousands of kids were sold into sex trafficking in the Philippines. As a Marine, Morace was taught to respect the laws of the country he was in.

But now out of service, he is looking to make a big difference.

“They’re as young as age 2, males and females, boys and girls. And people come over and rent a child for the day or a few hours,” Morace said.

It isn’t his first time going to the Philippines to combat the problem, which is often overlooked by the local government there. He recently got back from a 45-day stay, where he and others successfully rescued 39 children.

This time, he plans to stay longer, and not only rescue the kids, but also educate them. He’s asking for donations of old laptops and tablets that he can donate to schools there for the kids to use.

“The things that we take for granted like some of these older laptops. Over there they’re gold,” he said. “They can’t get them, they don’t have them.”

Computer Geeks in Greenville is stepping up to help, wiping clean any laptop donated to protect personal information. They’re doing the service for free.

Morace said anyone who would like to donate to the cause can drop off their laptops or tablets at Computer Geeks, and tell them it is for the Philippines mission.

The store’s address is: 2790 Dickinson Ave, Greenville, NC 27834

Morace also said money is needed to help in the mission. To donate, send checks to Discovery Church in Winterville at the below address:

Discovery Church

P.O. Box 1213

Winterville, NC 28590