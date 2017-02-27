Jacksonville woman dies in Columbus County wreck

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jacksonville woman was killed in a wreck in Columbus County Sunday, the Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Debra Hardin, 57, of Jacksonville, failed to yield to an oncoming car at a stop sign and pulled into the intersection of U.S. 74 and Old Boardman, where her car was T-boned.

Hardin died in the collision.

There were three people in the other car who were injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol said they’re still investigating whether any charges will be filed against the driver of the car that collided with Hardin.