EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Lane closures and inspection work on the Emerald Isle bridge will affect traffic from February 27 to March 3, according to a news release from Emerald Isle’s town manager.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane, with flagmen in place on the bridge, and delays are expected.

You can contact the NCDOT’s New Bern office at 252-514-4759 with any questions.