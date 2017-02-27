First Alert Forecast: After a chilly start, a pleasant afternoon ahead

SUMMARY: A chilly start to the day but a pleasant afternoon. Temperatures are swinging through the week with a few rain chances possible. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear and quiet with temps in the 20s and 30s with a few 40s along the coast. Winds are light

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds will be increasing through the day with highs in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Slight chance of a passing shower, especially along the coast with lows, not as cold, in the 50s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A low pressure system will bring rain late Monday night and into the day on Tuesday. Tuesday’s temps will be in the 70s. We get another shot of rain again on Wednesday evening.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 33 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 40% 74 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast