First Alert Forecast: After a chilly start, a pleasant afternoon ahead

SUMMARY: A chilly start to the day but a pleasant afternoon. Temperatures are swinging through the week with a few rain chances possible.  Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear and quiet with temps in the 20s and 30s with a few 40s along the coast. Winds are light

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds will be increasing through the day with highs in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Slight chance of a passing shower, especially along the coast with lows, not as cold, in the 50s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A low pressure system will bring rain late Monday night and into the day on Tuesday. Tuesday’s temps will be in the 70s. We get another shot of rain again on Wednesday evening.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
63° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
68° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
68° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
55° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
55° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
54° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
54° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
53° F
precip:
20%
6am
Tue
53° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
54° F
precip:
20%
8am
Tue
57° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
62° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
66° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
69° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Tue
69° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Tue
69° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
65° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
65° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
65° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
65° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
65° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
66° F
precip:
10%
