Deputies: Crime Stoppers tip leads to Chocowinity break-in arrests

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of three people in a break-in in Chocowinity, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

Justin Jackson, 17, Christopher Blackledge, 18, and Ryan Williams, 18, all of Washington, face charges of breaking into and stealing items from a Chocowinity home.

Deputies said the break-in happened on February 7 shortly before noon at a home on Gray Road.

A witness saw a suspicious vehicle leaving the neighbor’s driveway and alerted her neighbor by phone, deputies said.

Deputies said there was little evidence to link anyone to a crime, but a Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrests and recovery of most of the stolen property.

Jackson, Blackledge and Williams were each being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

