Craven Co. deputies look for man wanted on stolen firearms charge

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they said is wanted for felony possession of stolen firearms.

Deputies said Ramelo Murriel, 22, has family in the Cove City and Spring Garden areas of Craven County.

His last known address is 115 North West Craven Middle School Road in New Bern, deputies said.

If anyone has information on Murriel’s location, deputies ask you to contact them at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.