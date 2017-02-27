2 people die in car fire in woods near Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Northampton County authorities say the remains of two people were found in a burned car wrecked in the woods.

Local media outlets report firefighters discovered the bodies of a male driver and female passenger after extinguishing the flames about 2 a.m. Sunday. The car was off state Hwy. 46 in a wooded area north of Roanoke Rapids.

An autopsy will determine their identities.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Firefighters say the rear of the car was crushed, causing the fuel tank to split, likely causing the fire.

The highway was closed to one lane was several hours.