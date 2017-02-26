Uptown Brewery invites new partnership with local restaurants

tamara-scott By Published: Updated:
uptown-partnership-ts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local businesses are coming together in Greenville to improve uptown.

Imagine having a drink with your friends at a great new pub or brewery, but not having anything to eat with it.

Business owner’s right here in uptown are changing that.

More and more people are pouring into uptown Greenville’s newest addition.

Fresh craft beer in a calm setting, the only thing missing is food.

Uptown brewery owners are teaming up with neighboring restaurants like Fire Tavern Crossbones, and Winslow’s to deliver food while customers enjoy a drink.

Fire Tavern manager Angela Morris said they even have placed their own POS system in the brewery to help take orders.

“They’ll call over we fix the food and take it over. That way it keeps their customers there drinking their uptown beer and eating at the same time instead of them getting up to leave and go to a different restaurant.”

Morris said business has improved immensely since the partnership because once people leave the brewery they come back to where they their food came from to continue their night.

It’s no one way street, Fire tavern and Crossbones have signature uptown beers on draft in their restaurants.

Both uptown and fire said this partnership will go a long way and it helps bring together the community of local business to feel like a family and build on the family vibe they want to see here.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Uptown Brewery invites new partnership with local restaurants

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s