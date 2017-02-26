Uptown Brewery invites new partnership with local restaurants

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local businesses are coming together in Greenville to improve uptown.

Imagine having a drink with your friends at a great new pub or brewery, but not having anything to eat with it.

Business owner’s right here in uptown are changing that.

More and more people are pouring into uptown Greenville’s newest addition.

Fresh craft beer in a calm setting, the only thing missing is food.

Uptown brewery owners are teaming up with neighboring restaurants like Fire Tavern Crossbones, and Winslow’s to deliver food while customers enjoy a drink.

Fire Tavern manager Angela Morris said they even have placed their own POS system in the brewery to help take orders.

“They’ll call over we fix the food and take it over. That way it keeps their customers there drinking their uptown beer and eating at the same time instead of them getting up to leave and go to a different restaurant.”

Morris said business has improved immensely since the partnership because once people leave the brewery they come back to where they their food came from to continue their night.

It’s no one way street, Fire tavern and Crossbones have signature uptown beers on draft in their restaurants.

Both uptown and fire said this partnership will go a long way and it helps bring together the community of local business to feel like a family and build on the family vibe they want to see here.