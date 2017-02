GASTON, NC (WNCT) – Two people are dead after their car caught on fire early Sunday morning.

Gaston Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle fire early Sunday on NC 46 Highway near Hickory Hollow Road, which is north of Roanoke Rapids.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a vehicle off the road, fully engulfed in flames.

A male driver and female passenger perished in the fire. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.