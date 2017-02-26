Regional semifinal pairings set for area high school basketball teams

Chapel Hill (WNCT) – Here are the match-ups for the Eastern Regional semifinal games, to be played at the higher seeds home court. Winners advance to the finals in Fayetteville on Saturday.
4A Boys’ Fourth Round Pairings
EAST
ME10 (17) Leesville Road (20-9) at ME4 (8) Seventy First (26-4)
ME5 (9) Green Hope (25-5) at E2 (2) South Central (26-1)
3A Boys’ Fourth Round Pairings
EAST
ME2 (3) Eastern Guilford (27-3) at E1 (1) Northern Nash (25-3)
ME7 (16) Northern Guilford (18-9) at ME1 (2) Orange (23-6)
2A Boys’ Fourth Round Pairings
EAST
E3 (6) Hertford County (20-8) at E1 (1) Greene Central (24-1)
ME1 (3) Clinton (27-2) at E2 (2) Northside-Jacksonville (27-0)
1A Boys’ Fourth Round Pairings
EAST
E5 (9) Riverside-Martin (23-3) at E3 (4) Southeast Halifax (22-5)
ME3 (7) Whiteville (20-6) at ME1 (1) Kestrel Heights (29-1)
4A Girls’ Fourth Round Pairings
EAST
E3 (4) New Hanover (26-3) at E1 (1) Southeast Raleigh (30-0)
E2 (3) Millbrook (27-3) at ME1 (2) Lumberton (27-1)
3A Girls’ Fourth Round Pairings
EAST
ME6 (13) Rockingham County (25-3) at E1 (2) Jacksonville (28-1)
E2 (5) Rocky Mount (22-3) at ME1 (1) Northern Guilford (28-1)
2A Girls’ Fourth Round Pairings
EAST
ME2 (5) Bartlett Yancey (23-6) at E1 (1) Bertie (28-1)
E6 (9) Northside-Jax (24-5) at ME1 (2) Clinton (27-2)
1A Girls’ Fourth Round Pairings
EAST
E3 (4) Pamlico (27-3) at E1 (1) Plymouth (23-1)
E2 Riverside-Martin (24-2) at ME1 (2) Roxboro Community (27-3)