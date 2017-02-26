Regional semifinal pairings set for area high school basketball teams

Chapel Hill (WNCT) – Here are the match-ups for the Eastern Regional semifinal games, to be played at the higher seeds home court. Winners advance to the finals in Fayetteville on Saturday.

 

4A Boys’ Fourth Round Pairings

 

EAST

ME10 (17) Leesville Road (20-9) at ME4 (8) Seventy First (26-4)

ME5 (9) Green Hope (25-5) at E2 (2) South Central (26-1)

 

3A Boys’ Fourth Round Pairings

 

EAST

ME2 (3) Eastern Guilford (27-3) at E1 (1) Northern Nash (25-3)

ME7 (16) Northern Guilford (18-9) at ME1 (2) Orange (23-6)

 

 

2A Boys’ Fourth Round Pairings

EAST

E3 (6) Hertford County (20-8) at E1 (1) Greene Central (24-1)

ME1 (3) Clinton (27-2) at E2 (2) Northside-Jacksonville (27-0)

 

 

 

1A Boys’ Fourth Round Pairings

 

EAST

E5 (9) Riverside-Martin (23-3) at E3 (4) Southeast Halifax (22-5)

ME3 (7) Whiteville (20-6) at ME1 (1) Kestrel Heights (29-1)

 

4A Girls’ Fourth Round Pairings

 

EAST

E3 (4) New Hanover (26-3) at E1 (1) Southeast Raleigh (30-0)

E2 (3) Millbrook (27-3) at ME1 (2) Lumberton (27-1)

 

3A Girls’ Fourth Round Pairings

EAST

ME6 (13) Rockingham County (25-3) at E1 (2) Jacksonville (28-1)

E2 (5) Rocky Mount (22-3) at ME1 (1) Northern Guilford (28-1)

 

2A Girls’ Fourth Round Pairings

 

EAST

ME2 (5) Bartlett Yancey (23-6) at E1 (1) Bertie (28-1)

E6 (9) Northside-Jax (24-5) at ME1 (2) Clinton (27-2)

 

1A Girls’ Fourth Round Pairings

 

EAST

E3 (4) Pamlico (27-3) at E1 (1) Plymouth (23-1)

E2 Riverside-Martin (24-2) at ME1 (2) Roxboro Community (27-3)

 

 

