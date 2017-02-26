Pirates run rule Coppin State

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina recorded its second run-rule victory of the weekend Sunday, disposing of Coppin State 11-0 in five inning in the Pirate Invitational finale at the ECU Softball Stadium.

Seton Hall topped Virginia Tech 6-5 in the first game of the day before Virginia knocked off Coppin State 8-1 in game two.

ECU improves to 7-2 on its current 10-game homestand while finishing its home tournament with the best record among the five teams at 3-1.

The Rundown

East Carolina (8-6) scored early and often in making quick work of the Eagles (1-12). The Pirates out-hit Coppin State 13-4 and took advantage of a pair of Eagle errors.

Junior infielder Meredith Burroughs had a big day at the dish, collecting two hits, a run scored and three RBI. Senior outfielder Ciara Ervin also chipped in with three runs scored and two RBI while redshirt freshman Tate McClellan clubbed her third home run of the season in the first inning. Patricia Soria recorded a pair of hits for the visitors.

Senior RHP Lydia Ritchie (6-3) picked up her third victory of the weekend, throwing three scoreless innings and scattering two hits while walking two batters and striking out four. Burroughs pitched the final two innings and limited the Eagles to two hits and a walk. Cloe’ Ochoa (0-3) lasted just an inning for Coppin State in the circle, surrendering six runs on eight hits.

The Decisive Inning

ECU scored all the runs it needed in the bottom of the first inning, pounding out six hits and hitting for the cycle as a team. Ervin tripled into the gap in left center to lead off before Oshiro hit the same spot for a double to put runners on second and third. Senior catcher Alex Mycek followed with a RBI single and McClellan took a 0-1 pitch over the wall in dead center to cap the inning’s scoring at four.

Statistic of the Game

The Pirates took care of business with a runner on third and less than two outs, picking up three hits in four attempts at the situation. ECU was also 10-for-20 with runners on base.

Fun Fact

The Purple and Gold leads the American Athletic Conference with 23 doubles while the Pirates’ 13 home runs are good for second in the league.



Up Next

East Carolina will shoot for its third-straight win on Wednesday when it welcomes North Carolina to the ECU Softball Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.