Pirates fall on the road to Tulsa

RESULT

A barrage of second-half 3-pointers and clutch foul shooting helped Tulsa post a 74-66 win over East Carolina Sunday at the Reynolds Center. The Golden Hurricane shot 65.2 percent from the field (15-23) after halftime and made 7-of-10 3s in the second half. ECU trailed by only two at halftime, but Tulsa’s lights out shooting in second stanza proved to be the difference.

TURNING POINT

Junior Etou scored five straight points and TK Edogi converted an old-fashion 3-point lead to cap an 8-0 run that turned the Pirates’ 2-point deficit into 10 with 9:31 to play. ECU never got closer than six the remainder of the game.

ECU PLAYER-OF-THE-GAME

Senior Caleb White finished the game with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-8 outside the arc.. He became the fifth player in school history to reach 1,500 career points and moved past Darrius Morrow into fourth-place on the program’s all-time scoring 1,517.

TULSA PLAYER-OF-THE-GAME

Junior Etou led the Golden Hurricane with 23 points on 7-of-8 shooting, making 4-of-5 from 3 and 5-of-6 at the free throw line. Etou scored 20 second half points making all six of his field goal attempts and each of his four 3-point shots.

GAME NOTES

Kentrell Barkley scored double figures for the 10th straight game, finishing with 19 … Redshirt freshman Deng Riak grabbed posted double digit rebounds for the second time this year, grabbing 10 boards … Andre Washington blocked one shot to bring his season total to 87, tying for the second-most during a year at ECU .. The Pirates made 20-of-26 free throw attempts, including 12-of-14 in the second half … ECU won the battle of the boards by a 29-28 margin … It was the first time this season that ECU lost when White either scored 20 points (5-1) or led it scoring (6-1).

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT

“We have a lot of talent in that locker room. They’re a resilient group and tonight they played through runs and against a [raucous] crowd. We’d make run and then [Tulsa] would come down and make a 3. It can take the air out of you.” – ECU Acting Head Coach Michael Perry .

NEXT GAME

The Pirates return home Wednesday night for their final game of the year inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, hosting UConn. It’ll be the final home game for seniors Michel Nzege , Andre Washington and White.