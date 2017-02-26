First Alert Forecast: A sunny but cool Sunday

SUMMARY: High pressure builds into the area today, bringing blue sky and sunshine, but temperatures have been knocked back closer to average for this time of year. A warm up and better chances for rain are on the way this week.  Details:

TODAY: Sunny, breezy, and much cooler. Highs will be in the 50’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows will be in the upper 20’s to low 30’s inland and near 40 at the coast.

MONDAY: Clouds increase but we stay dry. Highs climb back into the 60’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Low pressure will bring rain late Monday night into Tuesday. Warm and dry on Wednesday, then another cold front brings rain Thursday and cooler temperatures again to end the week.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sun
45° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
49° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
54° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
42° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
40° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
36° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
36° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
62° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
66° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
68° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
68° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
53° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
53° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
53° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
53° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
53° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
53° F
precip:
20%
6am
Tue
52° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
53° F
precip:
20%
