First Alert Forecast: A sunny but cool Sunday

SUMMARY: High pressure builds into the area today, bringing blue sky and sunshine, but temperatures have been knocked back closer to average for this time of year. A warm up and better chances for rain are on the way this week. Details:

TODAY: Sunny, breezy, and much cooler. Highs will be in the 50’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows will be in the upper 20’s to low 30’s inland and near 40 at the coast.

MONDAY: Clouds increase but we stay dry. Highs climb back into the 60’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Low pressure will bring rain late Monday night into Tuesday. Warm and dry on Wednesday, then another cold front brings rain Thursday and cooler temperatures again to end the week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 45 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 20% 52 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast