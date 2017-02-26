Dozens of shots reportedly fired in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Charlotte are investigating a shooting in uptown Charlotte.

According to police, the shooting happened around 6:39 pm Saturday night along the 600 block of North Caldwell Street.

Police on scene say about 100 shots were reportedly fired in the incident.

This is an apartment complex area and officers say there were multiple vehicles hit, multiple apartment units struck, but no injuries have been reported.

This incident took place in the roadway and did not occur in the apartment complex or any tented events and is not related to any official CIAA sanctioned events

No one in custody at this time.

