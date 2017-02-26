First on 9: Fire breaks out in historic downtown Ayden building

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Fire crews responded to a historic downtown Ayden building early Sunday morning that had caught on fire.

Officials believe the cause of the fire was a gas heater near the front entrance. According to fire officials, a pastor using the building Sunday morning had turned the heater on around 6 a.m.

The building, which the owners estimated was built in 1914, had been home to numerous businesses over the year. Currently, it was being occupied by three different shops – an antique store, a chapel, and a musical instrument loft.

No one was inside the building when it caught fire.

The antique shop, called This and That, had opened in the building in 2011. The owner had retired after teaching in Pitt County Schools for more than 30 years.

 

