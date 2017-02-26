Coast Guard medevacs 2 near Oregon Inlet

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coast Guard medevaced two passengers from a boat 30 miles east of Oregon Inlet Saturday.

Station Oregon Inlet received notification at aproximately 1:30 p.m. that the 25-foot boat Triple Seven was disabled with four people aboard with one passenger going in and out of consciousness.

Station Oregon Inlet launched a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew to assist. Upon arrival the boat crew took the Triple Seven in tow and discovered the man had lost consciousness and required immediate medevac.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City to assist. Upon arrival the helicopter crew hoisted the passenger who had lost consciousness along with another passenger, who was feeling nauseous, and transferred the two to Albemarle Hospital in Elizabeth City.

“Everything went well due to crew coordination,”said Lt. Sean Stadig, pilot for the case. “Station Oregon Inlet crews were able to get a crew member to the vessel which was invaluable to the hoist.”

