7th annual Freedom Classic at Grainger Stadium comes to a close

tamara-scott By Published:
freedom-classic

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Sunday completed the final day of the 7th annual Freedom Classic at Grainger stadium.

Thousands of people came to show their love for baseball and the military.

The U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy hit the field for the third time this week.

Parks and Recreation Director Bill Ellis said this year they hit record attendance numbers.

“It’s been a patriotic atmosphere with great baseball. I’ve said it a hundred times these are the greatest kids in America, playing the greatest game in America and one of the best ball parks in American so it doesn’t get much better than this.”

Ellis said although professional baseball will not be back for another month, this was a great start to the season.

