600+ attend town hall hosted by Butterfield in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 600 people turned out for Congressman G.K. Butterfield’s town hall meeting Saturday in Durham.

Many people across the country have complained that their elected officials haven’t been showing up to town hall meetings and they want answers on topics like health care and immigration.

On Saturday, Democratic Congressman G. K. Butterfield hosted a community discussion in the auditorium of Hillside High School.

The discussion focused on moving the community forward together.

Butterfield took questions from residents about immigration laws, Planned Parenthood, health care, transgender rights and the current Donald Trump administration.

Some people in attendance left feeling energized, others say they were disappointed.

“I think it was very useful for him to hear his constituents and for us to be able to voice our opinions,” said Durham resident Bron Fahey.

“I’m not one of the people that are the majority in there,” said Durham resident Jeanie Wagstaff. “He’s not said anything new or interesting for people that are in his district but not a Democrat. “

Saturday’s forum is the first of a series of events Butterfield said he will host with residents focusing on the future of communities.

On March 4, Congressman David Price is holding a community meeting in Durham.