GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people are displaced and being assisted by the Red Cross after a Friday night house fire.

Greenville Fire and Rescue got a call just after 11:30 Friday night and responded to the 2900 block of Dickinson Ave. Extension.

Rebekah Thurston with Greenville Fire and Rescue says after an investigation the fire was ruled an accident and there were no injuries.