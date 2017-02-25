Tom Perez elected as DNC Chairman

ATLANTA, GA (AP) – Democrats have a new national party chairman and it’s Tom Perez, who was labor secretary under President Barack Obama.

Perez won over Keith Ellison, a Minnesota congressman, in the second round of voting Saturday by Democratic National Committee members at their meeting in Atlanta.

In a show of unity, Perez asked members to make Ellison the deputy.

Perez and Ellison each pledged to rebuild state and local parties, including in Republican-dominated states. Both said the party must capitalize on widespread opposition to Trump, but also work to reach frustrated working-class voters who felt abandoned by Democrats and embraced Trump.