Runoff in California creating a dream scenario for those looking for gold

JAMESTOWN, C.A. (KPIX) – Heavy winter rains in California have caused a lot of damage through flooding. But in the aftermath, those searching for gold are happy.

Due to abnormally high runoff from the mountains, gold has been shaken from the hills.

Officials with the Bureau of Land Management told KPIX, our CBS sister station, that erosion concentrates the gold by removing lighter rock and soil.

Miner Gary actually leads gold finding tours through his property.

“You could walk and maybe see a gold vein … because it’s peeling back so much,” he said.

Gary said now is the perfect time for search for gold.