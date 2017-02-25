NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs Round Three

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Below is a list of high school basketball scores from round three of the 2017 state playoffs.
BOYS 4A EAST
(2) South Central 60, (19) Apex 53
BOYS 3A EAST
(1) Northern Nash 58, Terry Sanford 56
BOYS 2A EAST
(1) Greene Central 58, (10) Kinston 50
BOYS 1A EAST
(1) Kestrel Heights 71, (6) East Carteret 61
GIRLS 4A EAST
(2) Lumberton 70, (8) South Central 46
GIRLS 2A EAST
(5) Bartlett Yancey 57, (15) East Duplin 31
GIRLS 1A EAST
(3) Riverside-Martin 67, (12) East Carteret 44
(4) Pamlico County 85, East Columbus 42