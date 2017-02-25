Miami holds off No. 10 Duke, 55-50

zach-maskavichAp_Logo_01 By and Published:
Miami guard Bruce Brown (11) shoots over Virginia forward Isaiah Wilkins (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly)
Miami guard Bruce Brown (11) shoots over Virginia forward Isaiah Wilkins (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Bruce Brown scored 25 points, and Miami held No. 10 Duke a staggering 32 points below its season average on the way to beating the Blue Devils 55-50 on Saturday.

Brown shot 11 for 18 and had four assists, while his teammates shot just 11 for 40 with four assists combined. Yet it was enough for the Hurricanes (20-8, 10-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who dominated inside and outscored Duke 40-20 in the paint.

Frank Jackson and Luke Kennard each scored 16 points for Duke (22-7, 10-6), which lost its second straight to an unranked opponent after falling at Syracuse on Wednesday. Duke was without guard Grayson Allen, the team’s No. 3 scorer at 15 points per game sidelined by what the team said was a left ankle issue.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s