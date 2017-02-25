Mental health first aid training held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of people attended a first aid mental health training in Greenville Saturday.

The training, sponsored by the Churches Outreach Network, aimed to teach attendees the signs of addictions and mental illnesses, an action plan to address those signs and help, the impact mental and substance use disorders have on the community, and where to send individuals who need help.

Organizers said getting help to those who need it is more important now than it ever has been.

“Matthew just came through with the flood. We have a lot of people going through depression, whether its due to Matthew, finances, job cuts, and even now dealing with issues with immigration,” said Pastor Rodney Coles Sr.

Many people who suffer from a mental illness never seek professional help.

The Churches Outreach Network plans to hold a future training to address the same topics. Fore more information, click here.