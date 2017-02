NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern Police are investigating after finding a man stabbed multiple times early Saturday morning.

According to police, they were notified of the possible incident at 12:53 a.m.

Police found the victim, suffering from multiple stab wounds, on Church St. The victim told police he had been stabbed in the 1200 block of Broad St.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Major Case unit is now investigating the crime.