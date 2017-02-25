Local NAACP celebrates Black History month and 108th anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County branch of the NAACP continues to celebrate Black History Month.

Saturday many came together for their Black History Extravaganza.

Leaders talked about achievements throughout history, and how they can continue to bring change.

President Calvin Henderson said this is especially important for the youth in the community.

He said they are our future, and the only way to keep going forward is to keep them informed.

“We are making a difference and we want our leaders of tomorrow, our youth, to also to be to continue to be to make a difference in this country,” said Henderson.

Members also celebrated the NAACP’s 108th anniversary.