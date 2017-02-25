Health professionals hold protest in response to healthcare repeal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Healthcare protests erupted Saturday across the nation including in the east.

Doctors, patients, care takers and others gathered outside of Congressman Walter B. Jones office in Greenville Saturday afternoon.

Protestors said the possibility of a repeal of the Affordable Care Act or Obama care is detrimental for the state of the nation.

The health professional’s protest is an effort by healthcare providers to show they do not support repeal or defunding Obama care, Planned Parenthood, or Medicaid.

Protestors said, not having affordable healthcare is dangerous for the large portion of the population.

Coordinator Kelsi Dew said she doesn’t want to see people who can’t afford healthcare to suffer.

“It’s something that all Americans deserve the right to receive so that’s why we are here. Is to make that statement of not taking away the care that our families our friends our clients our patients and strangers need to thrive every day,” said Dew.

A new report from the Non-partisan Congressional Budget office” reveals, repealing major portions of Obama-care without a replacement plan, would leave 18 million Americans without insurance in the first year.