First Alert Weather Day today: Strong storms possible

SUMMARY: A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for this afternoon and evening. An approaching cold front will bring a few strong thunderstorms.  Details:

TODAY: Sunshine to start, then clouds increase with scattered thunderstorms mid to late afternoon into the evening. A few storms could be strong with damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. Highs will be in the 80’s inland, 70’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: An evening storm, then skies go mostly clear. Breezy and cooler. Lows will be in the 30’s and 40’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Highs near average in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: An area of low pressure will approach from the south, bringing rain Monday night into early Tuesday. Warming up again through mid-week with highs again approaching 80 by then. Another cold front late Wednesday or early Thursday will bring more rain and another push of cooler air.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017.

