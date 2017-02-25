First Alert Weather Day today: Strong storms possible

SUMMARY: A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for this afternoon and evening. An approaching cold front will bring a few strong thunderstorms. Details:

TODAY: Sunshine to start, then clouds increase with scattered thunderstorms mid to late afternoon into the evening. A few storms could be strong with damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. Highs will be in the 80’s inland, 70’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: An evening storm, then skies go mostly clear. Breezy and cooler. Lows will be in the 30’s and 40’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Highs near average in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: An area of low pressure will approach from the south, bringing rain Monday night into early Tuesday. Warming up again through mid-week with highs again approaching 80 by then. Another cold front late Wednesday or early Thursday will bring more rain and another push of cooler air.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 55 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 30% 79 ° F precip: 30% 79 ° F precip: 30% 78 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast