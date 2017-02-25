ECU hosts regional North Carolina Science Olympiad

tamara-scott By Published:
sciece-olympiad

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Over 800 students gathered at ECU Saturday for the regional North Carolina Science Olympiad.

Hosted by the ECU center for STEM, students participated in a wide range of tasks and competitions.

The events are designed to enhance and strengthen “science content and processing skills.”

9 On Your Side’s Jerry Jackson led the meteorology event.

He and the program coordinator Ann McClung said Saturday’s event allows children to think outside the box.

“STEM is so important for our kids for our future for eastern north Carolina,” Said McClung.

“as you’re walking by you can see how their reasoning. Okay if this number is doing this if this value is doing this, it’s neat to watch the gears turning,” add Jerry Jackson.

Many students said they enjoyed some of the hands-on activities, including making hover boards, which was new this year.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s