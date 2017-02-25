ECU hosts regional North Carolina Science Olympiad

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Over 800 students gathered at ECU Saturday for the regional North Carolina Science Olympiad.

Hosted by the ECU center for STEM, students participated in a wide range of tasks and competitions.

The events are designed to enhance and strengthen “science content and processing skills.”

9 On Your Side’s Jerry Jackson led the meteorology event.

He and the program coordinator Ann McClung said Saturday’s event allows children to think outside the box.

“STEM is so important for our kids for our future for eastern north Carolina,” Said McClung.

“as you’re walking by you can see how their reasoning. Okay if this number is doing this if this value is doing this, it’s neat to watch the gears turning,” add Jerry Jackson.

Many students said they enjoyed some of the hands-on activities, including making hover boards, which was new this year.