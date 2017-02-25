Dozens injured after car crashed into New Orleans parade

NEW ORLEANS, LA (AP) – Dozens are injured Saturday night after a car crashes into a New Orleans parade.

Police said at least 28 people are injured.

The car crashed just before 7pm into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said one person in custody and that he is being investigated for driving while intoxicated. Harrison said police do not suspect terrorism.

Harrison says that 21 people were hospitalized after the crash with five victims in guarded condition. Seven others declined to be hospitalized.