Conservative North Carolina laws spur NAACP call for boycott

JONATHAN DREW, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
North Carolina's NAACP leader The Rev. William Barber speaks at a news conference on Friday, Feb. 24, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C., while the national NAACP president Cornell Brooks looks on. The two were announcing the first steps in a national economic boycott of the state over conservative policies including a law limiting LGBT rights. (AP Photo/Jonathan Drew)
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An economic boycott by the NAACP is the latest fallout over North Carolina’s so-called bathroom bill and other conservative policies.

The civil rights organization urged religious conferences, athletic events and musicians Friday to take their business elsewhere. During a news conference, they cited a state law that limits protections for LGBT people as well as ongoing legal fights over voting rights. The group stopped short of telling its members to cease all travel and spending in North Carolina — a component of previous boycotts — but said it might add other economic measures later.

The NAACP’s national president Cornell Brooks also warned that the group would consider similar actions in any other state that seeks to limit voting access or pass discriminatory laws, calling the use of boycotting “a serious matter.”

