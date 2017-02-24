Veteran thrift store set to open in Jacksonville

elizabeth-tew By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–The first thrift store specifically for veterans is getting ready to open its door in Jacksonville.

The Veteran Thrift Shop is the brainchild of Myron McCutcheon, who is a veteran himself and served in the Marine Corps.

McCutcheon says he saw a need in the community for a thrift store that specifically caters to veterans.

“We want to raise awareness just to let people know this is happening in your community,” he said. “There are veterans out there and their families that do need our help and support.”

Just in case the name doesn’t give it away, inside the Veteran Thrift Shop you’ll find all sorts of patriotism. Including a wall of thanks from all of those who enter the store.

The wall of thanks honors our troops.
Also inside you can find furniture, clothing, jewelry and children’s toys.

“Communities can come out and help communities, and in doing that we’re able to help veterans and their families,” McCutcheon said.

The shop is set to open its doors in just a few weeks.

It’s located at 2005 Lejeune Boulevard in Jacksonville.

