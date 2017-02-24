Threats to Jewish community’s nationwide, none in our area

zora-stephenson By Published:
jewish-threat-grab

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- All week, Jewish Community Centers across the country have received bomb threats. One of those was even in Raleigh. Fortunately, no threats have been made in our area. Regardless, Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman out of the congregation in Greenville says his team is on high alert.

Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman said, “We’re always concerned as the only Jewish community and building in this area that we might become a target, so we’re always careful. Recently, particularly with the desecration of the cemetery in St. Louis, and with all of the threats that have gone on, it concerns us.”

Rabbi Harley says local law enforcement officers have reached out to see if the congregation needs anything.

He says threats to the Jewish community are nothing new.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s