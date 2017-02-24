Threats to Jewish community’s nationwide, none in our area

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- All week, Jewish Community Centers across the country have received bomb threats. One of those was even in Raleigh. Fortunately, no threats have been made in our area. Regardless, Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman out of the congregation in Greenville says his team is on high alert.

Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman said, “We’re always concerned as the only Jewish community and building in this area that we might become a target, so we’re always careful. Recently, particularly with the desecration of the cemetery in St. Louis, and with all of the threats that have gone on, it concerns us.”

Rabbi Harley says local law enforcement officers have reached out to see if the congregation needs anything.

He says threats to the Jewish community are nothing new.