Providers gather in Greenville for Women’s Health Conference

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Women’s health care providers from across eastern Carolina are gathering Friday in Greenville.

Keeping women healthy is imperative since women have unique health needs, live longer, and make most health care decisions for families. That’s why the Women’s Health Conference is happening at the Eastern Area Health Education Center.

The full-day conference is offering information on a number of topics relevant to women’s health, including screening for common psychiatric disorders during well-woman exams, polycystic ovary syndrome, HIV, thyroid dysfunction, gynecologic care of transgender and same-sex couples, wellness for senior women, and physical therapy for women’s health issues.

It’s a joint effort by Eastern AHEC, the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, and the Eshelman School of Pharmacy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Certified midwife with Brody School of Medicine, Becky Bagley said it was interesting to here about the psychiatric wellness in women and new medications.

“That’s something that as a nurse midwife or nurse practitioner or physicians even who are not as familiar with psychiatry. I mean we can go ahead a do those things by ourselves and treat the women instead of referring out to psychiatry,” said Bagley

She said as a midwife people normally think she only deals with pregnancy and it was refreshing to learn more about the wide range of health care they provide.

The conference is geared to meeting the continuing medical education needs of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, midwives, pharmacists and others.