Providers gather in Greenville for Women’s Health Conference

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Women’s health care providers from across eastern Carolina are gathering Friday in Greenville.

Keeping women healthy is imperative since women have unique health needs, live longer, and make most health care decisions for families. That’s why the Women’s Health Conference is happening at the Eastern Area Health Education Center.

The full-day conference is offering information on a number of topics relevant to women’s health, including screening for common psychiatric disorders during well-woman exams, polycystic ovary syndrome, HIV, thyroid dysfunction, gynecologic care of transgender and same-sex couples, wellness for senior women, and physical therapy for women’s health issues.

It’s a joint effort by Eastern AHEC, the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, and the Eshelman School of Pharmacy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The conference is geared to meeting the continuing medical education needs of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, midwives, pharmacists and others.

