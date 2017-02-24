Pirate Nation rallies around baseball team for most anticipated season yet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Friday is opening day for ECU baseball at Clark-LeClair Stadium and expectations for the Pirates have never been higher.

The Pirates started out with their highest pre-season ranking in history—6th in the country. After falling to Ole Miss last weekend, ECU now sits as high as number 11.

Everyone from players to students to fans say there’s a different level of excitement in the air this year and it’s one which can be felt all around campus.

Students have even created their own section in the stadium. Student Pirate Club President John Rous says there’s something different this season.

“I’ve been a Pirate all my life and I know ECU baseball has had its ups and downs. With Coach Godwin coming in, just the hype has just started right off the bat, it was just exciting. Last year was a great season obviously making it to the super regionals. And this year, the goal is Omaha. It’s always been Omaha, but this year, you can see it,” Rous said.

ECU is often talked about as a football school, yet baseball is traditionally a winning program and this year, the spotlight is on the diamond.

“It seems like everybody’s on board. Everyone’s excited. This is the year. I really believe that. I think the players believe that, the fans believe that and that’s why you’re going to see us in Omaha come around June,” Rous said.

First pitch at home will be thrown out Friday at 4 p.m., as the Pirates start a 3-game series taking on La Salle.

