New Bern police make an arrest in connection to a Thursday morning stabbing

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department makes an arrest in a Thursday morning stabbing.

It happened just before 4:45a.m. on Thursday.

Police say officers were called the 1200 block of Pollock Street in reference to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found Wilbur Simmons Jr. with several injuries from a sharp object. The 30-year-old was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators identified the suspect as Joseph Richardson. Police say the 42-year-old and the victim did know each other; however, the motive for the stabbing is unknown.

Police arrested Richardson and charged him with assault. He was taken to the Craven County Detention Center and given a $15,000 bond.