New Bern police make an arrest in connection to a Thursday morning stabbing

~WNCT-Logo-Reference By Published: Updated:
joseph-richardson

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department makes an arrest in a Thursday morning stabbing.

It happened just before 4:45a.m. on Thursday.

Police say officers were called the 1200 block of Pollock Street in reference to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found Wilbur Simmons Jr. with several injuries from a sharp object. The 30-year-old was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators identified the suspect as Joseph Richardson. Police say the 42-year-old and the victim did know each other; however, the motive for the stabbing is unknown.

Police arrested Richardson and charged him with assault. He was taken to the Craven County Detention Center and given a $15,000 bond.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s