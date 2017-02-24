New Bern animal shelter regains license, can accept animals

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Colonial Capital Humane Society in New Bern has regained its license and can accept animals again after passing an inspection Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY (1/24):

The Colonial Capital Humane Society in New Bern is one step closer to opening its doors after the state did not renew the shelter’s license in August due to several code violations, and the shelter was almost shut down for good.

Since then, the shelter has been working on getting back to code, which has meant thousands of dollars and dozens of helping hands.

“We have refurbished all of the kennels,” said Rhonda Heath, the shelter’s president. “Redone the inside of the cat house and got those items into compliance. We’ve reduced the number of canines on site.”

The shelter has made a number of improvements, including fencing and screens.

“In the back, we had to create basically all new structures,” said volunteer Stephanie Miller.

The shelter could not take in any new animals until its gets back to code.

The state just performed a courtesy inspection. It all looked good except for the over-population of cats.

The shelter cannot take in more animals until it brings down its feline population.

