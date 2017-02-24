NCHSAA 3RD round playoff pairings set for high school basketball

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Here are the pairings for the third round of the NCHSAA state playoffs to be played on Saturday. Winners of these games head to the Regionals in Fayetteville next week.

BOYS 4A EAST

ME4 (8) Seventy First (25-4) at E1 (1) Heritage (28-1)

ME10 (17) Leesville Road (19-9) at E3 (3) Garner Magnet (27-2)

ME9 (16) Cardinal Gibbons (19-8) at ME5 (9) Green Hope (24-5)

ME11 (19) Apex (17-10) at E2 (2) South Central (25-1)

BOYS 3A EAST

ME4 (12) Terry Sanford (16-11) at E1 (1) Northern Nash (24-3)

ME6 (14) Eastern Alamance (24-5) at ME2 (3) Eastern Guilford (26-3)

E4 (7) Triton (18-10) at ME1 (2) Orange (22-6)

ME11 (21) Chapel Hill (16-12) at ME7 (16) Northern Guilford (17-9)

BOYS 2A EAST

E5 (10) Kinston (20-7) at E1 (1) Greene Central (23-1)

E7 (15) Roanoke Rapids (21-7) at E3 (6) Hertford County (19-8)

E12 (22) Ayden-Grifton (16-12) at ME1 (3) Clinton (26-2)

ME3 (5) Fairmont (25-4) at E2 (2) Northside-Jacksonville (26-0)

BOYS 1A EAST

E5 (9) Riverside-Martin (22-3) at E1 (2) Rocky Mount Prep (22-5)

ME2 (5) Spring Creek (22-5) at E3 (4) Southeast Halifax (21-5)

E4 (6) East Carteret (19-9) at ME1 (1) Kestrel Heights (28-1)

ME7 (16) James Kenan (19-5) at ME3 (7) Whiteville (19-6)

GIRLS 4A EAST

E5 (9) Heritage (25-3) at E1 (1) Southeast Raleigh (29-0)

ME2 (5) Hillside (25-3) at E3 (4) New Hanover (25-3)

E4 (8) South Central (18-8) at ME1 (2) Lumberton (26-1)

ME3 (6) Green Hope (26-3) at E2 (3) Millbrook (26-3)

GIRLS 3A EAST

E13 (27) Corinth Holders (14-11) at E1 (2) Jacksonville (27-1)

ME6 (13) Rockingham County (24-3) at ME2 (3) Orange (26-1)

E4 (7) Topsail (17-9) at ME1 (1) Northern Guilford (27-1)

E6 (11) Nash Central (18-8) at E2 (5) Rocky Mount (21-3)

GIRLS 2A EAST

E5 (8) Roanoke Rapids (21-6) at E1 (1) Bertie (27-1)

E11 (15) East Duplin (21-7) at ME2 (5) Bartlett Yancey (22-6)

E4 (7) SouthWest Edgecombe (20-4) at ME1 (2) Clinton (26-2)

E6 Northside-Jax (23-5) at E2 (3) North Brunswick (23-3)

GIRLS 1A EAST

E5 (9) Northampton (19-3) at E1 (1) Plymouth (22-1)

ME2 (5) East Columbus (20-4) at E3 (4) Pamlico County (26-3)

E4 (7) Weldon (18-2) at ME1 (2) Roxboro Community (26-3)

E6 (12) East Carteret (18-5) at E2 (3) Riverside-Martin (23-2)