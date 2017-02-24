NCHSAA 3RD round playoff pairings set for high school basketball

Brian Bailey By Published: Updated:
2014-02-19T11-47-06_Basketball-NCHSAA

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Here are the pairings for the third round of the NCHSAA state playoffs to be played on Saturday. Winners of these games head to the Regionals in Fayetteville next week.

 

BOYS 4A EAST

ME4 (8) Seventy First (25-4) at E1 (1) Heritage (28-1)

ME10 (17) Leesville Road (19-9) at E3 (3) Garner Magnet (27-2)

ME9 (16) Cardinal Gibbons (19-8) at ME5 (9) Green Hope (24-5)

ME11 (19) Apex (17-10) at E2 (2) South Central (25-1)

BOYS 3A EAST

ME4 (12) Terry Sanford (16-11) at E1 (1) Northern Nash (24-3)

ME6 (14) Eastern Alamance (24-5) at ME2 (3) Eastern Guilford (26-3)

E4 (7) Triton (18-10) at ME1 (2) Orange (22-6)

ME11 (21) Chapel Hill (16-12) at ME7 (16) Northern Guilford (17-9)

BOYS 2A EAST

E5 (10) Kinston (20-7) at E1 (1) Greene Central (23-1)

E7 (15) Roanoke Rapids (21-7) at E3 (6) Hertford County (19-8)

E12 (22) Ayden-Grifton (16-12) at ME1 (3) Clinton (26-2)

ME3 (5) Fairmont (25-4) at E2 (2) Northside-Jacksonville (26-0)

BOYS 1A EAST

E5 (9) Riverside-Martin (22-3) at E1 (2) Rocky Mount Prep (22-5)

ME2 (5) Spring Creek (22-5) at E3 (4) Southeast Halifax (21-5)

E4 (6) East Carteret (19-9) at ME1 (1) Kestrel Heights (28-1)

ME7 (16) James Kenan (19-5) at ME3 (7) Whiteville (19-6)

 

GIRLS 4A EAST 

E5 (9) Heritage (25-3) at E1 (1) Southeast Raleigh (29-0)

ME2 (5) Hillside (25-3) at E3 (4) New Hanover (25-3)

E4 (8) South Central (18-8) at ME1 (2) Lumberton (26-1)

ME3 (6) Green Hope (26-3) at E2 (3) Millbrook (26-3)

 

GIRLS 3A EAST

E13 (27) Corinth Holders (14-11) at E1 (2) Jacksonville (27-1)

ME6 (13) Rockingham County (24-3) at ME2 (3) Orange (26-1)

E4 (7) Topsail (17-9) at ME1 (1) Northern Guilford (27-1)

E6 (11) Nash Central (18-8) at E2 (5) Rocky Mount (21-3)

 

GIRLS 2A EAST  

E5 (8) Roanoke Rapids (21-6) at E1 (1) Bertie (27-1)

E11 (15) East Duplin (21-7) at ME2 (5) Bartlett Yancey (22-6)

E4 (7) SouthWest Edgecombe (20-4) at ME1 (2) Clinton (26-2)

E6 Northside-Jax (23-5) at E2 (3) North Brunswick (23-3)

 

GIRLS 1A EAST

E5 (9) Northampton (19-3) at E1 (1) Plymouth (22-1)

ME2 (5) East Columbus (20-4) at E3 (4) Pamlico County (26-3)

E4 (7) Weldon (18-2) at ME1 (2) Roxboro Community (26-3)

E6 (12) East Carteret (18-5) at E2 (3) Riverside-Martin (23-2)

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s