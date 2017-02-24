Naval Academy baseball team visits children’s hospital in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Naval Academy baseball team visited children at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center Friday while they are in eastern North Carolina for the Freedom Classic Tournament against the Air Force Academy.

The team spent time with various patients and handed out shirts and hats.

Adrian Chinnery plays on the team, he said, “It’s honestly a blessing just to come in here provide a little inspiration and just see how they’re doing, try to make their day a little better.”

One of the patients, Preston Collins, said, “Sometimes you don’t feel good and you just want somebody to come see you.”

This is the second year the team has volunteered at Vidant.

“All of us are healthy, for the most like, yeah we get banged up here and there but it’s absolutely nothing compared to what these kids have to deal with, Jett Meenach who plays on the team as well, said. “I hope it’s special for them because it means a lot to us and so we just hope we can make a difference.”

The Freedom Classic starts Friday and runs through Sunday.