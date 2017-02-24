Flu cases on the rise in North Carolina; 44 deaths, 10 in the last week

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- The flu in full swing and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. The season starts in November and goes through May.

So far North Carolina has seen 44 flu-related death and 10 in the last week. Doctors say the best protection against the flu is to get the vaccine and of course wash your hands.

If you do get the flu, Pitt County’s health director Dr. John Morrow says you probably don’t need to go to the emergency room. Vidant Medical Center reports a 25 to 30 percent increase in flu-related visits compared to this time last year. Dr. Morrow says the best thing you can do once you’re sick is rest and drink lots of fluids. Even though the vaccine can’t protect you from everything, it makes things a lot better.

“It’s doing its job in terms of protecting people from dying and becoming seriously ill with the flu, you may get the flu even after vaccinations, not from the flu vaccine itself, but from the flu virus that’s in the community,” Pitt County’s health director, Dr. John Morrow said.

Morrow says a lot of people in our area are sick right now. The flu is not a reportable disease so he doesn’t have any specific figures for the number of people affected.

Dr. Morrow says the strain going around right now is type A. He says that version is known to cause large outbreaks like the one we’re seeing now. It’s also the one that causes the most deaths.