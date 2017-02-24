First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues, a few storms possible on Saturday

SUMMARY: Warm, dry weather is expected on Friday. A cold front will approach on Saturday, bringing a small chance of strong thunderstorms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy with warm temperatures in the 40s & 50s inland and 50s & 60s along the coast. There are a few passing showers along the coast. There are also some areas of patchy fog across eastern North Carolina.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs near 80 (cooler at the coast).

TONIGHT: Mild overnight tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

SATURDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a small chance of strong thunderstorms and highs in the 70’s. Winds will be pretty breezy inland and windy at the coast, about 30 to 35 mph. Seas will also be kicked up, around 8 feet. A “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 51 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 20% 52 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 30% 77 ° F precip: 30% 73 ° F precip: 30% 69 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast