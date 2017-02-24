ECU opens Pirate Invitational with 10-1 win over Virginia



GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina put up five runs in the first inning Friday evening on its way to a 10-1 five-inning victory over Virginia to begin the Pirate Invitational at the ECU Softball Stadium.

In the day’s earlier games, Virginia Tech posted a 13-0 win over Seton Hall while Virginia defeated Seton Hall 8-1 and Virginia Tech knocked off Coppin State by an 11-3 margin.

ECU improved to 5-1 at home with the triumph and has won five of its last six games, including four straight.

The Rundown

The Pirates (6-5) pounded out nine hits and took advantage of three Cavalier (6-7) errors in the runaway victory.

Redshirt junior catcher Alex Mycek went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and a RBI to pace the East Carolina offense while redshirt freshman infielder Tate McClellan and freshman utility player Logan Wood added two hits apiece. Additionally, senior outfielder Kacie Oshiro scored a pair of runs and drew two walks. Iyana Hughes collected two hits to aid the Virginia offensive efforts.

Senior RHP Lydia Ritchie (4-3) limited the Cavaliers to just the lone run while scattering four hits and recording three strikeouts. Erika Osherow (3-4) was tagged with the loss as she surrendered nine runs (seven earned) on nine hits while walking five batters.

The Decisive Inning

Virginia threatened in the top of the first inning as, with one out, Hughes singled to left field and Katie Park walked. Ritchie settled down at that point and notched two swinging strikeouts to escape the jam unscathed. ECU capitalized in the home half of the frame.

Senior outfielder Ciara Ervin drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third base on two-straight wild pitches before Oshiro worked a walk of her own. Oshiro proceeded to steal second base and junior infielder Meredith Burroughs laced a single down the right field line that scored both runners and put the Pirates on top. Mycek followed with a double to left and McClellan kept the line moving with a single that plated Burroughs and Mycek to extend the East Carolina cushion to 4-0. Senior outfielder Ali Ramirez tacked on a sacrifice fly for good measure to leave the Purple and Gold with a 5-0 advantage after one complete inning.

Statistic of the Game

ECU did a great job with runners on base, going 16-for-22 in advancement opportunities. The Pirates also recorded five two-out RBI.

Up Next

East Carolina will play twice Saturday afternoon, taking on Virginia again at 2 before ending the day against Virginia Tech at 6:30.