Eastern NC Boat Sale continuing through the weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Eastern NC Boat Sale wraps up this weekend.

It got underway Wednesday at the Greenville Convention Center.

Seven dealers are on site for the 6th annual event, where the most expensive boats run upwards of $200,000.

Austin Smithwick, director of ENC Boat Deals Assoc., said it’s the perfect time to buy a boat right before the summer season. That’s because the boat can be manufactured and sent to you.

WNCT Tamara Scott will have more from the evening beginning at 5 on 9 On Your Side.