DOT denies Emerald Isle’s funding request to improve traffic

elizabeth-tew By Published:

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT)–As we approach the summer months, traffic will increase along our coastal beaches; especially at Emerald Isle. The island’s expecting 40,000 visitors this summer.

In an effort to better reduce traffic flow, the town applied for funding within the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

Some of the town’s suggestions included installing roundabouts at the four signalized intersections.

“The benefit to them is that you don’t ever have to wait for a traffic signal,” Frank Rush, town manager, said. “The traffic can continuously flow based on the geometry of the roundabout and the fact that there are no left turns.”

But the request was denied due to other larger projects across the region.

“The factors for scoring range from safety, accessibility, connectivity, to freight usage,” Bill Kincannon, an engineer with the N.C. DOT’s Division 2 Project Development, said. “They did not score quite as well as some of the other projects that were being ranked across the division.”

About 30,000 cars travel along N.C. 58 through Emerald Isle each day during the on-season. The island goes from about 4,000 folks in the winter months to 40,000 folks in the summer months.

Either way, residents on the island know how to prepare for tourist season. “It’s something you have to put up with and understand what you’re going to get involved in when you get on the road,” 17-year-long resident, Billy George, said. “Try to time your leaving and departure of the island when it’s not the busiest time.”

Other suggested improvements included adding additional turn lanes at the intersections and expanding the turn lane down past the visitor’s center to Seaview Drive to help with traffic flow.

Already, plans are in the works to install a roundabout near the new Publix at Mallard Drive and N.C. 58.

While the congestion may be a headache, the town says that the increase in traffic is good for the local economy.

“At the end of the day, we obviously want to keep the traffic flowing as efficiently as we can, but ultimately for a place like Emerald Isle, it’s a good problem to have in the summer,” Rush said. “It’s a desirable place. We want lots of folks to come and have a good time and enjoy it here.”

The town says it maintains an open dialogue with the DOT and will continue to work on getting these improvements made. The planning session for next year’s projects will begin this summer.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s